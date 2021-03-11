Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of BND opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

