Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.73. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

