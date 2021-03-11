Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.26. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

