Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

VBK opened at $265.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

