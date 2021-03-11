Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 597,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 196,772 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 51,675 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 162,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 110,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

