Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

