Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 10,149 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

