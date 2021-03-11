Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 12,443 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

