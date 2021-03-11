Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 124,975 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 284.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,975 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.