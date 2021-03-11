Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 24,602 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 411,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after buying an additional 87,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,641,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.