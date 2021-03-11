Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,141 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

