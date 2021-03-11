Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 469,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44.

