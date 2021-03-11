Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Allstate by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

ALL stock opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.