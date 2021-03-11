Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 16,152 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

