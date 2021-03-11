Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,341 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.