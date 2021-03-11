Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

