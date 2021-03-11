Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,740 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 659,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.