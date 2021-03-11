Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,921 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $224.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day moving average is $192.83. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $244.08. The company has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

