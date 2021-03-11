Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.