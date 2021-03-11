Stifel Nicolaus Boosts bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $31.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

bluebird bio stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,190,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,003. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS. Analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in bluebird bio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

