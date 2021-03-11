Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $62.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 363,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

