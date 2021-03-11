Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.16.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. 30,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,878 shares of company stock worth $2,928,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

