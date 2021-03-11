Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $78.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $8.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 116,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,187. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

