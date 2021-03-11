Stifel Nicolaus Raises Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $40.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SONO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. 324,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -152.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

