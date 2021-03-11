Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

