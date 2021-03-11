Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) to “Buy”

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

BALY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

BALY opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.77 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,900,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $5,886,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $9,011,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $9,542,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

