Stipend (SPD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $249.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 112% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $460,988.03 and approximately $249.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.95 or 0.99984359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00033575 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $235.12 or 0.00411990 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00301393 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.17 or 0.00811594 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00098547 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

