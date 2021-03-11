Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

