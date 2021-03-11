Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 9th (ALB, BECN, BLDR, CCC, CNC, LAC, LDI, MOH, SCT, UFPI)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 9th:
Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.
William Blair began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Mizuho began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.
Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.
Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.
