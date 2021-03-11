Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 11th (ALS, AX.UN, BDT, BIR, BMBL, BNE, BOS, BOSS, CAE, CHW)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 11th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$8.25 to C$11.75.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $62.00 to $73.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$47.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $155.00 to $165.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $340.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$53.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $20.00.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$68.00 to C$75.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$77.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $55.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$105.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$95.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$83.00 to C$92.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$95.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $105.00 to $120.00.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $105.00 to $115.00.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$49.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$6.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$8.75.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$59.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$47.50 to C$51.50.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$52.00 to C$56.50.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$57.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$28.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$32.50.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$44.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $36.00 to $46.00.

