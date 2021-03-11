Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (ABNB, ALS, AX.UN, BBD.B, BDI, CFR, CNQ, CXB, DOC, FANG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 9th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $154.00 to $180.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$15.25 to C$17.75.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.85.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $96.00 to $111.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $105.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $70.00 to $100.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$7.75 to C$10.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $34.00 to $31.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) was given a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was given a C$28.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $415.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) was given a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $78.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $151.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$9.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.25.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$11.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

