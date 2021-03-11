Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 11th (ADDYY, AGESY, AIQUY, AMSSY, BAYRY, BNTGY, CTTAY, DCHPF, ERRFY, FOJCY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 11th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

DMCI Holdings, Inc. PHP1(PREF) (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.50. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

