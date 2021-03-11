Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 11th (AML, ARCC, AV, BVC, CLVT, CTEC, EMG, EMLAF, FRCOY, GNGBY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 11th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Driven by a rise in demand for customized financing, the company’s investment income growth is expected to continue. Moreover, an increase in investment commitments will also support revenues in the near term. Further, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, continuously rising expenses (primarily resulting from the company’s expansion strategy) are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term. Further, a stretched valuation may limit the stock’s upside potential. Also, the company faces regulatory headwinds, which makes us apprehensive.”

Aviva (LON:AV)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Convatec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Haemonetics’ robust Hospital arm and an uptick in Hemostasis Management product line in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 is impressive. Gross productivity improvement and cost savings from the Operational Excellence Program and cost-containment actions raise optimism. Adoption of NexSys is contributing to the company’s overall progress and the company is optimistic about the Cardiva acquisition. Strong end-market demand buoy optimism. A strong solvency and balance sheet position looks encouraging. Over the past six months, Haemonetics has outperformed its industry. Yet, the company’s sluggish Plasma and Blood Center businesses due to the pandemic-led business disruptions are concerning. Contraction of both margins is worrying. The company’s inability to provide guidance for fiscal 2021 raises apprehensions.”

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a sell rating. Investec currently has GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT). Oddo Securities issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock.

Sosandar (LON:SOS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on the stock.

Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

