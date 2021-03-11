Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (AMC, AML, CNE, CRH, DLG, DPSGY, FORT, GGP, IDEA, MIDW)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 9th:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on the stock.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on the stock.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 396 ($5.17) target price on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

TP ICAP (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at FIX to a buy rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Increasing conversation around current events is also a key catalyst. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline, will drive user retention across new and recently-reactivated accounts. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Nevertheless, intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern.”

XP (NASDAQ:XP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

