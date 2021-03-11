Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Credit Suisse Group Call Options (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 12,238 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 490% compared to the average volume of 2,074 call options.
NYSE:CS traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 227,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
