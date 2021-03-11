Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Meritage Homes Put Options (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 472 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 674% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,852.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,509 shares of company stock worth $313,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

