Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,035 put options on the company. This is an increase of 905% compared to the average daily volume of 103 put options.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,916.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

