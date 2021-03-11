Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vir Biotechnology Call Options (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 2,211 call options.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $14.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.77. 135,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,595. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of -0.99.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,127,255. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,290,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 93,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,298,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.