Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vir Biotechnology Call Options (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 2,211 call options.
Shares of VIR stock traded up $14.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.77. 135,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,595. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of -0.99.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,290,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 93,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,298,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.