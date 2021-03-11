Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of 21Vianet Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 31,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,430% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,233 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNET. Citigroup raised their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

Shares of VNET traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,094,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

