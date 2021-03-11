Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Better World Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,585 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,526% compared to the average volume of 159 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 269,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,008. Better World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

