Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sprout Social Put Options (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,735 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,849% compared to the average volume of 89 put options.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,692 shares of company stock worth $10,313,911 over the last 90 days.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of SPT opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.82.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.