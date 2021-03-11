Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vapotherm Put Options (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,312 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,956% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $893,160. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vapotherm by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of VAPO opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $653.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

