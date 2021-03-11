Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $336,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.