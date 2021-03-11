Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

