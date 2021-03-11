Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.21.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
