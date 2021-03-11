Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EDI opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

