Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of EDI opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
