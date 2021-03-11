Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.08

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.08 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 538196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRX shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$361.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1,420.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

