Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $14.53 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 12.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,658. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.