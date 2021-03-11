Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $16.31 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 14.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,305. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

