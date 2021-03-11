Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $4.50 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after acquiring an additional 266,494 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.62. 35,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

