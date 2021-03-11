Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 2,026 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $128,351,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 192,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.56. The company had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

